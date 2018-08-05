Our People: The architect behind Redcliffs Park battle

Former architect Chris Doudney helped establish Friends of Redcliffs Park in 2016. The group has since been fighting former Minister of Education Hekia Parata’s decision to relocate Redcliffs School to the park. Sarla Donovan caught up with the 77-year-old

Could you tell me a bit about your early years? Where did you grow up and go to school?

I was born in Hampton on the western side of London, and emigrated with my family on the Rangitoto in 1950. I grew up and spent most of my schooling years in Christchurch. We lived in Governors Bay and I went to school there and then attended Christ’s College. After secondary school I spent 10 years in Auckland, first at the School of Architecture and then another five years working in the city.

Where did you go from there?

In 1968 I travelled with my wife and son to England on a boat called the Aurelia. It was a 9000 tonne ship of the Italian Cogedar Line, mainly used to ship emigrants to Australia. The return trip carried about 400 discontented Europeans going back home plus us, so there was plenty of room on board. We stopped for a couple of days in Tahiti, then on to the Panama Canal, stopping briefly in Cristóbal and omitting the planned stop in Curacao. It took about five weeks and we were starting to run out of things like milk by time we got to Southampton. Our son Kit had his second birthday on the ship. He had one of those little plastic wheelie things with handlebars, a tractor or a train, and it was very popular with the passengers. He’d be doing figure eights across the deck for hours as the ship swayed back and fourth.

How would you describe your family?

I had a standard family, two younger brothers and a mum and dad. Mum stayed at home in the early years but later taught German and Italian. Dad was a sculptor and taught at Ilam School of Fine Arts. Eric John Doudney was his name. My middle brother is an electrical engineer and the youngest has done a variety of jobs but currently runs a gardening and maintenance business. One brother lives in Church Bay on a property my parents bought as a lifestyle farmlet in the 1970s.

What subjects interested you at school?

I liked art and maths and physics, but in those days, they didn’t do physics beyond the fifth form. I also enjoyed languages and studied French for four years, which was useful for our summers in France. I loved sailing and boating, but unfortunately school didn’t have it so I used to try to get out of whichever sport they were doing so I could go sailing. I was always deeply impressed by the architecture of Christ’s College and have very warm memories of the beautiful library building.

Did you enjoy living in England?

We loved it, although we had some hard times living over there without much money. We went to Europe most summers, usually driving and camping, heading south to sunshine and beaches. France was good for that. Another son was born in London in 1970. We bought a house in Putney and spent some years upgrading it.

What brought you back to New Zealand?

A severe depression in the United Kingdom design and construction world in 1977 prompted our return to New Zealand in August 1978. For me, it was to the position of assistant chief architect at the Otago Education Board. We had a lot of schools being built at that time, such as High St School in 1982. Numbers were dropping in rural areas but not in the cities. We loved Dunedin – we had an inner city house in Cargill St and were so close to everything. It was a very old house built in 1860 and then added to right through to the 1980s. It’s since been bowled by a developer. Part of me wishes we’d held onto it but we had to sell.

Where did you meet your wife?

I met Margaret in Auckland. She’d been a student at the School of Art in Christchurch so I’d seen her around a bit. Then we met up there and after a few years we got married. She painted and later taught art at Auckland Girls’ Grammar before we moved to London.

And what brought you back to Christchurch and to Redcliffs?

I retired from my position as university architect at the University of Otago, a fascinating job which had kept me interested for 25 years. My son was here working and so we bought our house in Redcliffs in 2008. At that stage, it was almost derelict, but in a good position. We moved in just a month before the first quake in 2010. The house survived but when 2011 came along it was quite badly damaged, being clad in Oamaru stone.

When was Friends of Redcliffs Park formed?

In 2016, a month after the Ministry of Education decision to abandon the old school site.

It’s been quite a divisive issue in the community – have there been any personal attacks?

Not really. My wife got a few phone calls while I was in Europe earlier this year and we have had eggs thrown at the house but that was an isolated incident.

What’s the toughest part of the fight been?

That we haven’t succeeded. It’s been very depressing and tough on my wife to be out there leading the charge. No one has been told what the real reason is. I think there’s someone in the ministry who is arrogant and biased and doesn’t want to take the real evidence on board and is in a position to sway the minister.

When do you see yourself putting this issue to rest and disbanding the group?

We’ll probably not be able to go any further than the hearing of the (Education and Workforce Select Committee) next month. Hopefully this will happen before the school is demolished, though that is supposed to happen in August too, so we’ll have to see.