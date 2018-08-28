OPINION:Battle against bus route changes to the area

Bromley Community Centre programme support worker Emma Shaw writes about the busy facility’s role and campaign against Environment Canterbury’s plan which will no longer see the 145 bus go into the suburb

Nestled on a spacious field bordered by mature trees with horses and chickens living just down the road, Bromley Community Centre takes on a rural vibe in spite of being located just 5km from the central business district.

The centre was established in 1980 in a historic former school hall and has been a strong hub for the suburb ever since.

During the week, the centre is home to regular groups and classes, such as fitness, computer tuition, kapa haka and an after-school programme.

In the weekends, the hall is used for community events and private functions.

My job is to work alongside Hana Kakoi, our manager and community development worker, to help with the day-to-day running of the centre, support the regular programmes that run at the centre, and organise a bunch of great events.

We have a lot of fun brainstorming fun ways of getting our community together.

Seeing an idea for an event go from a scribbled brainstorm on a bit of paper to a spreadsheet on a computer, and then come to fruition as a successful event with families laughing and playing together is such a rewarding feeling.

One of our projects at the moment is campaigning against the proposed bus changes that will see the 145 bus no longer servicing Bromley.

At the moment, the 145 comes through Bromley and down to Eastgate Shopping Centre. The bus links our community to shops, doctors, the library, social opportunities, support services, work and school.

We have put together a petition and are trying to save this vital service. The petition can be signed at https://our.actionstation.org.nz/p/bromleybus

Among a myriad of other events so far this year, we recently hosted a big Matariki celebration.

Our next event will be a Repair Café on September 15, when people can bring their bicycles, clothes, tools and other broken bits and pieces along to the centre and our team of menders and up-cyclers will help fix

them.

Before taking on this role, I have held a wide range of jobs in event co-ordination, theatre and performing arts, human services, administration, hospitality and tourism sectors, most recently working as an assistant stage manager at The Court Theatre.

My role at Bromley Community Centre manages to somehow perfectly combine all my skill sets, interests and passion into one fun, versatile and rewarding job.