Opinion: Put Razor’s hat in the ring for All Blacks coach

Scott Robertson is being talked about as a strong candidate to be the All Blacks next next coach, but there’s every reason he should succeed Steve Hanson.

If we want to our favourite man in red and black take the helm of the black jersey there’s a few things we need New Zealand Rugby to not overthink.

Firstly lets hope they hasn’t become obsessed with the idea international experienced is required before taking on the our country’s top coaching job.

In many conversations as soon as Robertson and the All Black’s coaching job are mentioned it’s quickly noted that he would need to coach internationally in the Northern Hemisphere before being a shoe in for the gig.

Yes our last two Rugby World Cup victories have come under the guidance of men who gained valuable international level experience with Wales after successful stints at provincial and Super level. But, it shouldn’t be a necessity.

New Zealand Rugby should be reassuring Robertson that he can continue his resurgence of the Crusaders to the untouchable force of Super Rugby, knowing that when Steve Hanson likely pulls the plug after next year’s Rugby World Cup his hat will be put in the ring.

Outside of the likes of Dave Rennie, Joe Schmidt and Wayne Pivac who are coaching Europe the logical name thrown around to succeed Hanson is All Black’s assistant Ian Foster.

While Foster appears the safe choice so was Tabai Matson when Todd Blackadder announced his exit from the Crusaders in 2016. At the time I beleived Matson was the logical choice and have quickly – and much to my delight – been proven wrong.

Some doubted whether Robertson could translate his success at provincial level to Super level. He did so immediately and proved that installing his Canterbury culture into the Crusader’s set up was a recipe destined for success. There’s no reason he couldn’t do the same with the All Blacks.

Let’s hope New Zealand Rugby has the same logic as Hamish Riach had in 2016 and goes for a punt. Who doesn’t want to see Razor breakdancing at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.