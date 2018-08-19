Opinion: An earlier bid for a flat water facility

VIDEO: Geoff Sloan/Gordon Findlater

OPINION: Last week The Star aired the contentious issue over why Christchurch needs an international flat water facility. Today businessman and rowing identity James Sheehan turns back the pages

In the year 2000, The Lake Isaac Trust was formed to build a purpose-built water sports park suitable for not just rowing but numerous other sports on land valued at $4 million.

The land had been gifted to the trust by Lady Diana Isaac and her Conservation Trust.

The city council backed the then $33 million dollar project with a planned $11 million contribution from its Long Term Plan.

Without going into lengthy detail the project was stopped by Mayor Garry Moore and certain councillors along with Christchurch International Airport who said it could not be done due to bird strike issues.

The airport raised issues like attracting more people to the area, which would increase the likelihood of rubbish, traffic issues on Johns Rd, the dump at Waimairi and obviously a large body of water near the airport.

Oh, how we forget as a city and now 18 years on and still nothing of a watersports facility.

However, we do have an expanded airport shopping facility attracting people to the area, quarrying and large pits in the same area that the trust was going to develop, a new Johns Rd which includes and underground cycleway (as proposed by the Lake Isaac Trust) to relieve traffic and people around the area and a dump that is now closed at Waimairi, therefore, the birds do not fly from the river over the airport to a previous feeding ground.

This city council would rather spend money on cycleways that are under-utilised than getting in behind a project that would see 2000-plus athletic people including school children utilising the venue each and every week.

We are not just talking about the sport of rowing but many other recreational uses.

Also rowing is not just a sport for elite children.

Tell that to the parents of the many boys at Shirley Boys’ High School who in recent years have met with great success or the parents of the kids from Cashmere High School who make their way by bike to Kerrs Reach.

Sport is for everyone.

We have an epidemic of diabetes and obesity but what do we do to solve the issue?

Have a talkfest and bring up the reasons (like previous city councils which had the opportunity) to say why we can’t instead of why we can.

The Christchurch sporting community has not had a “sports” voice on the city council since the passing of the great Graham Condon.

We could have had a lake years ago and held the 2010 world rowing championships (that went to Karapiro) which was the aim of the trust at that time.

But what have we got today . . . nowhere.

Still a dirty open sewer called the Avon River with non-maintained unsafe banks, a river full of weed (not adequately dredged since the days of the Christchurch Drainage Board bucket dredges).

One can only assume that the city managers are quite happy sitting on their hands waiting for a major incident to occur between all of the varied river uses on an overcrowded unsafe Kerrs Reach, so then they can implement their health and safety policy and put some orange cones out to divert users elsewhere. Oh, that’s right, there is no elsewhere, 18 years on.

That’s just water sports issues in the city, shall we talk about a stadium?