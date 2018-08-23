No to gondola and motorsports complex in the red zone from board

Don’t convert Burwood’s Donnell Park into wetlands.

That’s the plea from the Coastal­-Burwood Community Board, which has written to Regenerate Christchurch about the issue.

Regenerate has proposed the red-zoned park could be turned into wetlands.

The board also doesn’t want a gondola or motorsports complex in the red zone.

Board chairwoman Kim Money said the board did not support the proposal to turn Donnell Park into wetlands.

The feedback is part of the Red Zone Futures exhibition, which gives residents an overview of what the Otakaro Avon Corridor Regeneration Area could look like in the future.

Ms Money said Donnell Park is a “real focal point” in the community.

It would be “unacceptable” for planned earthquake repairs at the park to get under way, and then for it to be turned into wetlands, she said.

The city council has secured $600,000 to repair most of the Donnell Park’s facilities, including the tennis court, basketball court, toilets, pathways and playgrounds.

Ms Money said apart from the Avon River, there appears to be little to appreciate aerially and the concept of motorised sports was not in harmony with the wildlife existence or the community.

But the board was supportive of the Green Spine, as members ­saw the value in restoring the native habitat in the existing wetlands.

It supports the Tiny Houses and ‘Floating House’ proposed, and the concept of white­-water activities, subject to consultation with residents.

Key points made by the board are that the flood protection of houses needs to be a priority, and the placement and location of effective stormwater drains needs to be addressed.

Regenerate chief executive Ivan Iafeta said there was a positive response from people who visited the exhibition.

He said the public will have an opportunity to provide formal written feedback on the draft red zone plan before it’s provided to Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods.

