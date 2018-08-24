Nika finds gymnastics success in China

St Andrew’s College gymnast Nika Meyn came home a winner from the Zhong Ling Cup, an international rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Beijing, China.

The eight-year-old placed first in her free floor routine and third in her ball routine.

Her mother, Natalila, said the opportunity came through the Olympia Gymnastic Sports Club in Hornby. She said her daughter had been involved in gymnastics for the past three years and she trains four times a week.

Her next focus will be an Australian gymnastics tournament in November.