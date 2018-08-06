New development planned for Prebbleton

Prebbleton’s shopping area may soon be transformed.

Woolworths New Zealand Ltd and Prebbleton Properties Ltd have lodged a resource consent with the district council to operate a Fresh Choice and retail and commercial units.

A doctors surgery, pharmacy and cafe are planned and there will be room for 96 customer car parks.

The development would go on the corner of Tosswill Rd and Central Ave.

The consent bid comes soon after Foodstuffs South Island Ltd was granted resource consent to operate a Raeward Fresh on vacant land at the back of the existing Prebbleton shopping area, close to where Fresh Choice wants to go.

The Fresh Choice floor area would be 1300m2 and the retail facility, 420m2. It will open between 7am and 10pm seven days a week. The retail and commercial area is anticipated to be open between 8am and 5pm daily.

Deputy Mayor Malcolm Lyall, who lives in Prebbleton and is the district council’s representative on the community association committee, said the plan was “fantastic.”

“It’s the sort of services our community have been needing for a long time,” he said.

Mr Lyall said some Prebbleton residents might be a “little negative” about it but on the whole, people will be supportive.

In February, resource consent was granted for a major redevelopment of the Prebbleton Tavern site on the corner of Tosswill and Springs Rds. Plans include retail, health, a cinema, a 30-unit motel, two residential units, along with tavern renovations and associated parking and landscaping.

Prebbleton Hotel Ltd spokesman Shannon Gilmore, who manages the tavern, said the development would start as “soon as possible” but wouldn’t comment further.

