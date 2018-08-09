Netball: Crucial win secured

Broadfield A have surged to the top of the Selwyn premier netball competition after beating rivals Greenpark A 56-48 at the Lincoln Event Centre on Saturday.

The two teams have traded victories this season, but with points going towards the semi-finals in the third round, Greenpark A secured a crucial win.

Defending champions Lincoln A got their top four hopes on track with a 64-47 win over Southbridge A while Greenpark B sit ahead of their A team on the ladder after cooling Rolleston A’s good start 52-39.

Broadfield A coach Yvonne Crichton-Hill said every game was crucial in the final round but she was thrilled with the complete team effort to get the win.

“We need to be winning every game from here on in,” she said.

“There’s a really good feel around the team, really positive,” she said.

Experience at both ends of the court, particularly with shooter Maia Hill could prove Broadfield’s A best asset.

The win saw Broadfield A go a point clear of both Lincoln A and Greenpark B at the top of the competition but with just five points separating all six teams, everyone still had a chance to make the final four,

Greenpark A and Lincoln A will do battle in the pick of the games this Saturday.

Another loss for Greenpark A could make their road to the semi-finals challenging.

Greenpark B will play Broadfield A and Rolleston A will meet Southbridge A.

Results:

Greenpark B 52, Rolleston A 39; Lincoln A 64, Southbridge A 47; Broadfield A 56, Greenpark A 48.

Points:

Broadfield A 9, Lincoln A 8, Greenpark B 8, Greenpark A 5, Rolleston A 5, Southbridge A 4.