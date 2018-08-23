Missing urns found with $100,000 worth of stolen antiques

Stolen urns belonging to a widow were part of a $100,000 antique haul seized in a police sting last week.

Retired Woolston resident Jill Walker made a plea in The Star last month for the return of the copper urns that were restored by her late husband of 43 years, Barry Walker.

Police executed a search warrant at an address on Aynsley Tce, St Martins, last week. A 29-year-old-man and a 44-year-old woman were charged with burglary and receiving stolen property.

On Tuesday, the two alleged offenders entered no plea in the district court and will appear again on September 11.

Other items recovered include outdoor ornamental pots, statues, street lamps, wrought iron gates, and other antiques, police said.

Detective Karen Simmons said the alleged burglars targeted antiques and the items were stolen around Beckenham, Opawa, Somerfield and Woolston.

Said Detective Simmons: “To be able to return the urns to the victim and her family is absolutely wonderful.

“We do still have a number of items that we haven’t identified an owner for, and we’d obviously like to get these back where they belong.”

Mrs Walker said the copper urns were one of the few memories left of Mr Walker, who passed away nine years ago. She was delighted that the items were found.

“It’s just wonderful news,” Mrs Walker said.

She thanked everyone who sent in messages of support after her appeal for help.

“I’m sure the newspaper article helped. When a lot of people know about it, it makes it hard to get rid of it doesn’t it?”

Mrs Walker now plans to plant two camellia plants called ‘donation’ in the urns because her husband was an organ donor.

“Once they are full of dirt they will be much harder [to steal].”

She will now make sure her courtyard gates are always locked and plans to install

security cameras.

•Anyone with information about the stolen items can phone police on 363 7400.