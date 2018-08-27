Mickey Mouse paintings donated to get Meg to Disneyland

Artist Rangi Downes says he could paint Mickey Mouse in his sleep.

The 77-year-old has painted the Disney icon more than 70 times on a mission to brighten the lives of children suffering from cancer throughout the South Island.

Now he is going to help blind organist Richard Hore and his family get to Disneyland Paris with daughter Megan, who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, by donating four paintings.

“I was reading your article in The Star about Megan Hore and I knew I could help,” he said.

The four paintings will be finished tomorrow.

“I’ve even drawn up a couple of new ones that I’ve never painted before so it will be interesting to see how those turn out,” Downes said.

Megan’s mother Marilyn Hore said the donation was “amazing” news for her Disney-fanatic daughter.

It is planned three paintings will be auctioned off to raise money.

The Star has approached Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, former All Blacks great Richie McCaw and Commonwealth Games gold medal shot-putter Tom Walsh to sign them.

Megan met Walsh following his Commonwealth Games win last year.

“I absolutely fan-girled. I got to wear his medals and hold his shot put,” she said.

The fourth painting will be kept by the Hore family.

Downes said he wanted to help the family because he knew battling cancer was expensive.

“It’s nice to be helping someone out who wants to live.”

His art is hanging up in 51 hospitals and doctors’ offices around the South Island.