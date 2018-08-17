Meg meets Mickey

It may not have been in Paris, but Megan Hore has met Mickey Mouse.

After last week’s article in The Star on the plucky bone cancer sufferer, Disney On Ice, which was in Christchurch for three days, made contact with her family and took them all to the show at Horncastle Arena.

Megan, 18, is the daughter of well-known blind organist Richard Hore who busks at Countdown in the Bush Inn Centre to raise money to send her Disneyland Paris.

The Star’s article was shared widely on social media, and a Givealittle page set up to help the family raise money, has been boosted.

Disney on Ice offered the Hore family tickets to Friday night’s show at Horncastle Arena, as well as a meet and greet with Mickey Mouse.

Not only did Megan see Disney on Ice on Friday with her entire family and get to meet Mickey Mouse, she saw it a second time on Saturday with her best friend, Billie MacGibbon.

And then again on Sunday with her mother, Marilyn and sister, Amy.

“I could literally see it 50 times and not get bored,” Megan said.

Mr Hore said they had a “great view” and Megan was thoroughly captivated throughout the entire performance.

The highlight was getting to meet Mickey Mouse – who also gave her a goodie bag, including a Disney hat, photo frame and toy.

“I had to take a moment and stop. Is this really happening? And then it did and I met Mickey,” she said.

But Megan said since Finding Nemo is her favourite film, that section of the show was her favourite.

“I grew up with the soundtrack and so I know all the words, it was great.”

On Monday, Megan will face her sixth and final round of chemotherapy, so getting to see Disney on Ice was a way to celebrate that milestone.

“It was something I’ve been waiting for as part of my end of treatment present,” she said.

Megan was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer in October. She has since undergone chemo, plus surgery to remove the fibula and muscle in her right leg, Mrs Hore said.

Megan has had a life long love of Disney, which grew after a trip to Los Angeles Disneyland in 2011. She now has a dream to go to every Disneyland around the world.

“I love Disney because it just shows if you’re an adult, you can still be a kid and be happy. But also that you don’t need to rely on anyone else to get yourself through things,” she said.

•A Givealittle page started by Canterbury University student Jamie Rutledge to help get Megan to Disneyland Paris had raised more than $9000. That included a single donation of $500 and many donations of $100. To donate, go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/megs-dream