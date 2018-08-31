Max de Geest gets shot at development with NZ Breakers

Canterbury Rams basketballer Max de Geest has been recruited by the New Zealand Breakers development squad for the upcoming Australian NBL season.

The 18-year-old former Christ’s College guard and Canterbury age-group star started training with the Auckland-based club last week.

De Geest is a member of the New Zealand Junior Tall Blacks team that took out silver at the FIBA under-18 Asian championship earlier this month.

He got limited minutes during the Rams NBL campaign this year, averaging just under three points per game over 8min of court time.

He has also signed on to play college basketball at Long Beach State University, California, in May.

He said he was eager to try to improve his positional play on defence while at the Breakers.

“I want to be able to guard guys, work on defending guys who are bigger and faster than me and try to keep them in front of me.”

De Geest was first introduced to basketball as a seven-year-old when he went on road trips with his dad, Brian, who coached Oamaru’s Waitaki Boys’ High School.

He will be with the Breakers for the next six months.