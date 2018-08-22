Mairehau business owners ‘elated’ bus stop won’t move

Opposition from Mairehau business owners over the proposed relocation of bus stops has prompted the city council to withdraw its plan.

Thirty written submissions were received by the city council on the plan to move bus stops outside a row of shops on Innes Rd as a result of route changes to the Orbiter and No 44 buses.

Read more:

Out of the 30 submissions, 77 per cent opposed the changes and 10 were in support.

City council passenger transport engineer Peter Rodgers said the plan to relocate the bus stops to 395 and 492 Innes Rd would not be presented to the Papanui-Innes Community Board.

“It is clear that the majority of the community do not support the proposal.”

“However, council staff will further investigate the possibility of bus stops, further west on each side of Innes Rd, to accommodate easier passenger crossings and connecting between the proposed 44 and Orbiter routes, after the proposed 44 route changes come into effect,” he said in an email to submitters.

Flower Bazaar owners Des Banks and Ian Harvey were “elated” that the proposal had been withdrawn.

Mr Harvey said he was pleased the city council listened to protests from the shop owners.

“We feel like winners,” he said.

“It wasn’t a competition or anything, but just a win for small businesses for a change . . . it was a real positive in the end, it just shows you how many people love the little shops.”