Lincoln’s semi-final hopes hanging by a thread

Lincoln Combined’s top-four UC Championship aspirations are hanging by a thread.

A 38-0 drubbing at the hands of Nelson College on Saturday has all but ended their top four chances.

Lincoln Combined will need to beat competition leaders, Christchurch Boys’ High in their final round-robin game this Saturday and hope results go their way.

Coach Mike Wilson said his team struggled to match up against the size of the Nelson College forwards and their strong ball-runners on a muddy Nelson College field.

“We couldn’t match their physicality,” he said.

“They have some really strong ball-runners and while we tried to contain them, we could only do so much.”

Wilson said his team was hard on defence for much of the first half.

“It was 12-0 at half-time

and we’d had no ball except for five minutes at the end of the half we’re we got them down to 14 men for repeated infringements but couldn’t get over the line.”

Wilson said conceding a soft try from the second-half kick-off didn’t help matters, but the boggy ground conditions took a toll later in the game.

“We had (halfback Robert Sporke) almost sick at half-time and he is a supremely fit guy,” Wilson said.

“Nelson are a very good team, possibly the best we’ve played and in those conditions, they’re hard to stop.”

Lincoln Combined did welcome back captain Wil Gualter but it wasn’t enough.

Wilson said there was no shortage of desire from his players to try to match it against CBHS, who will be smarting after a 35-33 loss to Rangiora High School.

“The boys want to play those big schools and see where they stand with them,” Wilson said.

Results:

TBHS 25, Waimea Combined 12; MBC 34, Aoraki Combined 22; Nelson College 38, Lincoln Combined 0; St Bede’s 37, Mid Canterbury Combined 3; Shirley Boys’ High School 31; St Thomas 17; Rangiora HS 35, CBHS 33; Christ’s College 28, St Andrew’s College 22.

Points:

CBHS 54, Christ’s 49, St Bede’s 45, Rangiora HS 38, Nelson College 37, Lincoln Combined 37, Shirley Boys’ 35, Marlborough Boys’ 31, St Thomas 31, St Andrew’s College 30, TBHS 25, Waimea Combined 11, Aoraki Combined 6, Mid Canterbury Combined 2.