Lincoln squash player makes NZ World Uni team

A family visit to England has earned Licoln University squash player, Joe Williams a national call-up.

The 22-year-old will represent New Zealand for the first time at the World University Squash Championships in Birmingham, England in September.

Williams will be one of four Kiwi players at the event and the only one from the South Island.

He took up squash when he started boarding at Christchurch Boys’ High School and now plays for the Lincoln University club where he has just completed studying.

It was a far cry from the sheep and beef farm he grew up on a sheep and beef farm in Little Akaroa and is hoping to one day run it himself.

“At home the nearest squash court was over an hour away,” he said.

“CBHS was also very good at squash during the time I was there with Paul Coll (current world no.10), the head boy at Adam’s House where I boarded when I first started.”

Both his parents played squash socially and that motivated him to give it a go.

“I wasn’t much of a fan of football or rugby,” he said.

“I quickly fell in love with the sport and after a few low level junior tournaments and I started to take it more seriously when Paul McFadzien offered to coach me.

“My first memory of squash would have to be playing against my family at squashways, particularly playing my Dad who beat me easily,” he said.

“I have never beaten him as he gave up before I could.”

A trip England to visit relatives offered him the chance to pull on the silver fern.

“In finishing my B.Ag, I decided that I would like to go overseas to England to visit my mother’s half of the family and experience the high level of squash played in England.

“New Zealand Squash advertised about these championships being on in Birmingham, England and I was more than keen to play as I may never get a chance to play in a World event again.”

Williams had no expectation on how he will go in the event.

“Since I do not know the standard of people playing in the event I can not say, although being able to play squash in Yorkshire has already started to improve my game and fitness, so I’m hoping I can surprise myself by doing quite well,” he said.