Lincoln scholars promote feel-good factor

Rural well-being was the focus of a recent event at Hororata Primary School.

A group of Lincoln University Future Leader scholars ran a series of activities which aimed to bring children and their families together.

The school hosted several learning sessions relating to topics such as technology, healthy eating and being sun smart, which took place alongside the scholars’ more hands-on activities.

Future Leader scholar Paige Harris said the pupils’ families were invited to attend the event.

“The idea was to begin creating habits that would make each family unit stronger and encourage them to appreciate the simple things in life,” she said.

“We wanted to let rural families know they shouldn’t feel guilty about taking time off, in spite of the busy period at the moment with calving and lambing.

“In fact, it’s important to take time off in order to be able to work to a high standard throughout the whole season.”

The scholars’ message about rural wellbeing also involved ease of access to resources if needed, with Farmstrong and the Mental Health Foundation providing supplies for some of the activities.

Miss Harris said the event was designed to align with five key strategies for promoting physiological well-being –‘be active’, ‘take notice’, ‘keep learning’, ‘give’, and ‘connect’.

Pupils made cards to give to people they loved (which corresponded to the strategies of ‘connect’ and ‘take notice’), participated in a gumboot throw (‘be active’), took a quiz (‘keep learning’), and painted a picture representing their idea of what ‘giving’ looked like.