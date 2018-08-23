Lincoln Combined’s season ends in defeat

Lincoln Combined’s UC Championship campaign is over after a 20-17 loss to Shirley Boys’ High School in their plate semi-final on Saturday.

Lincoln had beaten Shirley in their round-robin fixture but was not able to get the

win thanks largely to a flat 15min period before and after half-time where they conceded three tries.

Christchurch Boys’ High School will play Christ’s College in the competition’s final after CBHS overcame Rangiora High School 54-22 and Christ’s hung on to beat St Bede’s College 24-23.

Coach Mike Wilson said his team spent much of the final 10min camped on the Shirley Boys’ try-line but weren’t able to score a match-winning try.

“We knew we needed a try instead of a penalty goal because in the event of a draw the team with the most tries went through,” Wilson said.

“We tried, but the Shirley defence was pretty good.”

Wilson said he was pleased with the effort of the team but saddened they finished the competition losing four games in a row after being genuine semi-final contenders.

“We played better because we were up against a similar school,” he said.

“The boys have certainly exceeded my expectations from the start of the season.

“To finish top half and be the most successful Lincoln school ever in terms of wins is something that everyone in the group is extremely happy with and, hopefully, we can build on it for next season.”