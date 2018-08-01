Lincoln Combined cling to top four after loss

A win on Saturday against Nelson College is a must for Lincoln Combined if they want to make the UC Championship top four for the first time.

Lincoln Combined were their own worst enemy during a 24-10 loss to St Bede’s College on Saturday.

The result left Lincoln clinging to a semi-final spot with away games to Nelson College and Christchurch Boys’ High School to round out their season.

Realistically, they’ll have to win one of those fixtures to have any chance of making the top four for the first time.

Coach Mike Wilson said his team struggled to impose themselves on the game in the first half and it cost them. “We were soft in the beginning to be honest. We fell off tackles and made too many errors,” Wilson said. “We were playing into a breeze and I felt like all the 50-50 bounces were going their way, but we certainly didn’t help ourselves,” he said.

Lincoln Combined played the game without their captain and midfield general Wil Gualter after he was knocked out during the Crusaders Knights training camp a fortnight ago.

“We missed him as any team would miss their only player who plays at (the Knights) level but most importantly we missed his voice and leadership,” Wilson said.

He said Gualter was not guaranteed to return this week for the must win game against Nelson College.

Against St Bede’s, Lincoln Combined trailed 19-3 at halftime and while a try to halfback Robert Sporke gave them a brief hope of getting a losers bonus point for finishing within seven points, a St Bede’s intercept try killed off that hope. Nelson College lost the Moascar Cup to CBHS on Saturday and will no doubt be eager to take out their frustration on Lincoln Combined in Nelson.

Results: Rangiora HS 47, Waimea Combined 20; Christ’s College 38, Marlborough Boys 15; Christchurch Boys 22, Nelson College 12; St Thomas 51, Mid Canterbury Combined 8; St Bede’s 24, Lincoln Combined 10; Timaru Boys’ 57, Aoraki Combined 7; Shirley Boys’ 24, St Andrew’s 22.