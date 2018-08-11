Landmark projects may get budget sign off

Selwyn’s biggest community facility project ever could get the green ­light today.

The district council will consider signing off two major projects worth about $37 million, in its largest community facility expenditure to date.

It is looking at extending the Selwyn Aquatic Centre and approving the design concepts for the new Rolleston Library and Community Centre.

Selwyn’s population is forecast to grow from about 60,000 today to 80,000 by 2028.

The two projects were proposed in the Long Term Plan 2018­-2028 and previous annual plans.

Property and commercial manager Douglas Marshall said the projects are key developments in meeting the increasing needs of the district, as its population continues to grow.

“This is a substantial investment in the district which ensures that two important facilities meet the future needs of all Selwyn residents,” he

said.

The Rolleston Library and Community Centre will be the focal point of the new town centre, to be developed in the vicinity of Rolleston Reserve and Tennyson St.

The facility will provide a usable area of 2256m2 over two storeys, and the space will be flexible and adaptive, allowing it to suit a range of needs.

It will feature meeting spaces, current and future library collections spaces, performance, exhibition, display areas, children’s spaces and research and historical spaces.

Construction on the $22.2 million project is set to start in April next year, with handover pencilled in for July 2020.

The district council’s recent Long Term Plan 2018-2028 includes a proposal for an additional eight-lane, 25m pool at Selwyn Aquatic Centre to meet rapidly increasing demand for additional capacity.

It is now considering a larger proposal, for a new 10-lane, 25m main pool, along with reconfiguration of the existing pool.

The new pool would have a depth range of 1.4 to 2m, and the 10-lane layout provides flexibility for deep water sports and other activities.

The existing eight-lane pool would be retained, but reconfigured to provide depths from 0.9 to 1.4m, which is still suitable for lane swimming.

The revised proposal, with a total budget of $14.8 million, also includes a café, subject to a business case, which would service both the aquatic centre and the sports hub at Foster Park, and a feasibility study into future swim capacity in the Darfield area.