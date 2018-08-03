It’s all in the family for teen boxer

Christchurch Boys’ High School boxer Daniel Meehan has taken another step towards the New Zealand Golden Gloves in Christchurch with an impressive win at an Anzac boxing tournament in Auckland on Sunday.

The 15-year-old from Burwwod won his bout against Hamilton’s Navahn Guilmore by unanimous decision, which included a standing eight count in the second round.

The current under-57kg cadet grade New Zealand and Australian national champion improved his record to 16-1.

He is following in the footsteps of his father Danny, who had more than 120 fights when he was based in the Manawatu district.

Daniel has been training for the past five years under Wainoni-based Smiling Tigers Boxing Club coach Mark Fuller.

“I started with dad five years ago just hitting the pads in the garage,” he said. “Initially, I wasn’t very good but after a while I really grew to love it.”

He was a gold medallist in the under-57kg cadet grade at the New Zealand and Australian nationals and will be looking to defend both titles this year.

Daniel’s only loss came two years ago and, since then, he has learnt the value of nutrition and fitness and the impact it can have over three 2min boxing rounds. Fuller said Daniel has plenty of potential and the biggest issue is finding him bouts. Daniel said he likes to stay busy inside the ring and likes to use his overhand right. He said his dad is supportive of his sport and strikes the right balance with his involvement.

“He’s always there for a word of encouragement or advice, but he lets me be my own boxer,” he said. Daniel said after being in the Canterbury set-up for the past few years, he is keen to gain more chances to represent New Zealand.