Hung selected for Youth Olympics

Russley golfer Juliana Hung has been selected to represent New Zealand at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Hung, 16, was selected coming off the back of strong international form. She will be joined by Auckland’s Jimmy Zheng.

The pair will come up against some of the world’s best young golfers at the games which consist of a boy’s and girl’s individual championships held from October 9 to 11. Follow by a mixed team event from October 13 to 15 .

Hung continues to grow after becoming the New Zealand Stroke Play champion late last year and is gaining vital international experience in big events.

This year alone the Burnside High School student has competed in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in Singapore, Queen Sirikit Cup in Thailand, Toyota Junior Worlds in Japan, and most recently the Junior Open in Scotland at the home of golf, St Andrews.

“The travel is one of the best perks of golf but I also love all the different aspects of the game which make it really challenging but fun at the same time,” said Hung.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to play at the Youth Olympic Games and, meanwhile, I’ll be watching the best players play on tour because I want to be like them.”

Rio 2016 silver medallist Lydia Ko has sent through a video message wishing Hung and Zheng luck as they attempt to replicate her Olympic success.

The games are a pre-elite development opportunity for the world’s most promising young athletes, allowing them to experience a multi-sport games environment while exposing them to learning and cultural opportunities and helping them on the performance pathway.