Hornby kids move into new classes

Year 13 student Ayla Paul couldn’t wait for the school holidays to finish as she and 700 others returned to a brand new set of classrooms at Hornby High School.

The 18-year-old student, said she was excited to explore her new surroundings and is enjoying the modern classrooms.

“My favourite things about the new building is the fact that it has plenty of areas to study because before there weren’t as many places to do so,” she said.

The first stage of the $26 million development opened last week with new classes for science, food technology, hard materials, visual arts and digital technology.

There is also a cafe, a library commons area, hauora wellness area and a staff and administration area.

School principal Robin Sutton said students were “loving” the new buildings.

“I heard a student say: ‘wow, never thought I would get to be in a school like this’.”

“The students love it, the staff love it,” Mr Sutton said.

The first stage comprises of three buildings connected by laneways, but visually they appear as one, Mr Sutton said.

When the full rebuild is complete at the end of next year, the school will be able to cater for 100 more students in addition to the current roll of 700.

The school master plan included space for future expansion of up to 1200 students to cater for population growth, Mr Sutton said.

Three more buildings will be added in stage two next year the school has planned to have space for another two additional buildings.

The school rebuild is part of the Ministry of Education’s $1.137 billion Christchurch Schools Rebuild programme, which will rebuild or renew 115 schools by 2022.