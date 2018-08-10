Hornby hairdressers number one

In the remote Australian outback, two Hornby hairdressers were in tears of joy.

It was because Just Cuts Hornby’s husband and wife owners Angela and Michael Turner picked up the company’s franchisee of the year award, beating 23 other Just Cuts salons in the country.

The awards were held in Alice Springs.

Originally from Farnham and London, England, Mr and Mrs Turner took over at Just Cuts Hub Hornby two years ago.

Mrs Turner said her employees deserved plaudits for the customer feedback they received.

“We’ve done it with an amazing team of stylists, who are so committed and own the business as much as we do. And the fabulous clients, they rock.”

When she picked up the award with her husband of 23 years, emotions were hard to control.

“I burst into tears, I was holding it together on the stage having to say a few things. But just massive elation,” Mrs Turner said.

Just Cuts founder and chief executive Denis McFadden said the couple have “consistently” stood out in their performances.

The goal now is to do it all over again, Mrs Turner said.

“It’s all very well getting to number one, now we’ve got to stay there.”

The couple also won the New Zealand awards for best local area marketing and Just Cuts best practice.