Hoops drought worth it for Carl Isitt

Former Papanui High School basketballer Carl Isitt has had to be patient to earn his United States scholarship opportunity.

The 20-year-old, who lives in Casebrook, has not been able to play a competitive game this year so he can remain eligible for a scholarship.

His patience has paid off after he signed on to play college basketball for the Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri.

Isitt is the son of former Rams player Paul Isitt who was a hard-worker on the court during the 1990s.

“With dad being so involved, we always had basketball being around us and, while I played cricket and rugby, basketball was always a top priority,” he said.

Isitt said this year had been challenging to maintain form and fitness while staying focused on his core goal of landing a scholarship.

“To remain eligible I haven’t been able to play a competitive game at all in 2018 and, while I’ve been able to train with my Wolverines club team, it’s not quite the same,” he said.

The power forward/centre will leave for the US next month and have his first game against Park University on November 1.

CMU Eagles head coach Jeff Sherman has been at the school for 32 years and the team are coming of a great 27-6 season.

They compete in the Heart of America Conference.

Isitt has been part of the Mainland Eagles training group since 2015 and credits Rams coach Mark Dickel for improving his standard of play.

“Mark has a resume which can’t be beat. He’s done it all and he’s showed me how to be professional and adjust to the standard of play I’ll get over there,” he said.

Isitt will complete a Bachelor of Science majoring in business and is keen to return to Christchurch after four years and play for the Rams and hopefully wear the silver fern.