High school students shine at jazz finals

Rangi Ruru Girls’ School musicians have won cash and silver awards at two national jazz and chamber music competitions.

Two of the school’s senior chamber music groups competed at the national finals of the NZCT chamber music contest, while the Ara Jazz Quest saw Rangi Ruru swing with the best of them.

In the chamber music competition, groups Matryoshka (Sarah Lawrence, violin, Eugene In, cello, and Valerie Xiang, piano) and the Bohuslav Trio (Rachel McSweeney and Lucy Costelloe, violin, Yuna Chon, piano) were both awarded a June Clifford silver award, along with $500 per group.

The prestigious contest has been running for 53 years, with more than 400 groups entering nationwide this year, involving about 1800 students.

Rangi Ruru was the only school in New Zealand to have two groups among the top 12 competing, and its director of music Janet Kingsbury said they were very deserving of their success.

“The standard of performance was incredibly high and our girls did themselves proud. They have worked extremely hard over many months towards this prestigious competition and have had to go through many levels of the competition to reach national status.”

Mrs Kingsbury said the result for the jazz band was particularly pleasing as they had been in “rebuild” mode this year, managed by their new director Lana Law.