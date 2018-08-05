Hickford’s goal scoring exploits excite

Selwyn United striker Declan Hickford’s right boot is showing no signs of failing him.

The 17-year-old is having a breakthrough year, playing in his debut Mainland Premier League season with Selwyn United on Saturdays and scoring goals for the St Andrew’s College first XI during the week.

Hickford is making the most of his opportunities in the MPL – starting most weeks for Selwyn United and scoring five goals so far this season.

He has been dominant for his school team, scoring 29 goals in eight games in the Connetics first XI secondary school competition, including seven last week in a 9-2 win over Lincoln High School that lifted his team to third.

He has scored 90 goals for the first XI since debuting four years ago. The tally is believed to be a school record and with four games to go in the competition, plus a national secondary schools campaign still to come, Hickford is likely to hit triple figures at some point.

“There are times when I think to myself that the great run I’ve had must come to an end at some point, but that’s my job – to score goals,” he said.

The Westmorland resident said he is loving the challenge of matching up against the men.

“The physicality is clearly something that takes time to adjust to, but also matching that with the speed of play,” he said.

Hickford said he is also focused on trying to earn a United States scholarship. “To get a quality education while testing my skills against a high standard of play would be something I’d like to do,” he said.