Hickford scored 100 goals for St Andrew’s first XI

St Andrew’s College striker Declan Hickford has become the first person to score 100 goals for the St Andrew’s College first XI.

The 17-year-old scored nine goals against Rangiora High School in the lead-up to the semi-finals to achieve the feat.

St Andrew’s lost the play-off game 4-1 to St Thomas’ last week. But St Andrew’s will meet Marian College in the girls final tomorrow afternoon.

Burnside High School will meet St Thomas’ in tomorrow night’s final after they beat Cashmere High School 3-0.

Hickford has scored 102 goals for his school, which included 43 this season.

“It feels amazing to have achieved it. It’s such an honour,” Hickford said.

“I remember my first goal for St Andrew’s in my second game, so it’s been an amazing four years.” Hickford has also been a regular in Canterbury age-group teams and is in his first season with Selwyn United in the Mainland Premier League.

“The physicality is clearly something that takes time to adjust to, but also matching

that with the speed of play,” he said.

“Sometimes the secondary school games can be played at a friendly-type pace and that’s certainly not the case with the MPL teams.”

Hickford said playing in the MPL means he has more time on the ball at secondary school level.

“I’m working on my finishing skills, mostly because I have more time on the ball than what I would have in the MPL,” he said.

Hickford will now chase his next individual goal – trying to earn a scholarship to a United States college.