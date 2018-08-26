Hickford first to 100 goals for STAC

Selwyn United striker Declan Hickford has become the first person to score 100 goals for the St Andrew’s College first XI.

The 17-year-old scored nine goals on Thursday against Rangiora High School during St Andrew’s 12-1 victory in the Canterbury schools premier football competition.

The game lifted his goal total to 102 for the school, which included 43 goals this season.

“It feels amazing to have achieved it. It’s such an honour,” Hickford said.

“I remember my first goal for St Andrew’s in my second game so it’s been an amazing four years.”

Hickford has also been a regular in Canterbury age-group teams and is in his first season with the Selwyn United Mainland Premier League team.

“The physicality is clearly something that takes time to adjust to, but also matching that with the speed of play,” he said.

“Sometimes the secondary school games can be played at a friendly-type pace and that’s certainly not the case with the MPL teams.”

Hickford said playing in the MPL means he has more time on the ball at a secondary school level.

“I’m working on my finishing skills mostly because I have more time on the ball than what I would have in the MPL,” he said.

Hickford (below) wants his next individual goal to be trying to earn a scholarship to a United States college.