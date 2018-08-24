Harewood look to do the double in CPL hockey finals

The Harewood men and Carlton-Redcliffs women will be looking to add Canterbury premier hockey titles to their resumes on Saturday.

Both teams have been dominant top qualifiers for their respective finals.

Harewood will take on Marist in the final, while Carlton-Redcliffs will meet Harewood in their decider.

The two top men’s sides have met twice this season with Marist winning 5-3 in June after Harewood took out the first encounter 4-3 in April.

Harewood have been the dominant force in men’s hockey, winning the President’s Shield for topping the round-robin section five years in a row.

Harewood coach Matt Ling said both teams are ruthless at penalty corner time which had contributed to some high scoring matches. He said striker Andrew Sherratt and midfielder Ryan Cocking will be key to the victory.

Marist look to be peaking at the right time, with midfielder and former Timaru product Andrew Ross leading the way in both attack and defence. After four seasons in the premier league it will be their first final.

Marist coach Josh Kumbaroff said the team know they can beat the defending champions, having taken the Challenge Shield off them in their June victory. “I’m picking there will be a lot of the match played in the mid-field because both team have very good attack units,” he said.

Carlton-Redcliffs will go into their final as favourites after taking out the round-robin competition in dominant fashion. They lost just one of 12 games during the round-robin.