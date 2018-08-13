Further consultation on school building use

The future use of a building that is set to remain on the former Redcliffs School site is undecided.

A large, modern classroom on the southern boundary of the Main Rd campus will be retained for community use when the historic 1921 hall and a 1940s open air classroom are demolished later this month.

The Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board decided to keep the building for community use as it is undamaged and being located on the southern boundary means it won’t interfere with the two new playing fields to be constructed.

Labour MP Ruth Dyson has written to the board to find out what is happening with the building on behalf of the Redcliffs Community Shed.

Board member Darrell Latham said there would be further consultation with the community over the issue. “Clearly, there are no shortages of groups wishing to use the facility. The board see the opportunity for a number of groups to use the buildings and further discussion and consultation with the community will enable the board to progress community use of the buildings,” said Dr Latham.

A car park, children’s playground, sandpit, shade sails, decking, the garden adjacent to the car park and trees, in-built furniture, playground pathway, and boundary fencing will also remain.