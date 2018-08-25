Fulton keen to put hand up for Canterbury job.

Peter Fulton could be a dark horse to succeed Gary Stead as Canterbury Cricket’s head coach.

Current assistant Brendon Donkers has been tipped as the front-runner to take the helm for Canterbury this summer. However, Fulton – Canterbury’s all-time leader in matches, runs, catches and matches as captain – has stated he will apply for the position if and when it is advertised.

“If it came up I would. I’ve got aspirations to coach at a high level. If it came up and you didn’t apply then it might be quite a while until it came up again,” said Fulton.

Since pulling the stumps on his player career at the end of the 2016/2017 summer Fulton has begun a pathway to coaching. Fulton was the batting coach for the New Zealand under-19 team and has been part of the coaching staff with New Zealand Cricket’s winter training squad over the past two years.

He is also the coach of Christ’s College’s first XI and has spent four years coaching rugby over the winter with Christchurch Football Club’s premier reserve side.

Whether or not Canterbury Cricket think Fulton could be the man for the top job is another question. Current assistant coach Donkers will see moving to the head role as the next logical progression is his coaching career.

“If Canterbury Cricket or the Canterbury Cricket board thought I was the best person lead the team forward then it would be a privilege to be the head coach . . . if they don’t think I’m the best person then so be it. It has to be what’s best for the team,” said Donkers.

Canterbury Cricket also has current performance squad coach Dion Ebrahim – another highly-touted coach – who could take a step forward with Stead’s departure.

But, with a person of Fulton’s pedigree keen to give back to Canterbury Cricket in a coaching capacity, it would surely make sense to have him involved somewhere in the equation.

Donkers – who is seen by many as the favourite for the head coaching role – has no issue in heaping on Fulton’s credentials.

“I’m sure he would make a great coach. Tactically he’s very good and he has a lot of respect from the players,’’ said Donkers.

The biggest question could be around how Canterbury Cricket structures itself going forward. Stead took on a heavy workload as both a director of cricket and head coach. Would it be possible to accommodate positions of prominence for Fulton, Donkers and Ebrahim?

“Whether we could work together as a head coach and assistant coach I don’t know. I’ve got no prior knowledge to make an accurate comment,” said Donkers.