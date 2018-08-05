Former Court Theatre costume designer makes WOW finals

Mt Pleasant costume designer Tina Hutchison-Thomas is a finalist in this year’s World of Wearable Art Awards.

It’s the second time she’s entered the long-running event after her initial foray last year – a futuristic ball gown called Geogami – catapulted into the avant-garde section finals.

The former Court Theatre designer, who now works freelance from her home workshop, admits WOW is highly contagious.

“Once you see your costume up on stage brought to life, you want to keep going and designing more. It’s a big buzz.”

While she can’t give many details about this year’s costume, Ms Hutchison-Thomas says it’s based around hand dyed fabric – and she hints the fabric “isn’t something you would usually hand dye.”

It also has 3000 rhinestones bedazzling it, each individually glued on.

The idea for the costume came from the natural world.

“I love it when you go close up on a moth or butterfly; the scales are incredible. So that was my inspiration.”

She confesses the design has been time-consuming to make, with around 150 hours spent pattern making, sewing and decorating on top of her paid work.

“There have been some long work days.”

Coming from a more traditional sewing background, she had never thought of herself as creative enough to enter WOW.

“I’ve always been a very traditional costumier and I never thought I was arty enough but there was a window of opportunity last year and I just thought why not, I’ll give it a go . . . and because it’s so highly addictive, I wanted to do it again.

“I took all my family last year as a surprise: my husband and three kids, my parents and my aunt and my sister all came up. They’re doing it again this year and I’ve got my husband’s parents to come too.”

Following many years as a costume designer and technician for the Court Theatre, Ms Hutchison-Thomas left to become a freelancer a couple of years ago.

Recent projects include costumes for 1860s gold rush film Stolen, filmed in Canterbury, and for the New Zealand Musical Theatre Consortium’s 25th Anniversary tour of Les Miserables, which premiered in New Plymouth last week and opens in Christchurch in September.

Come September 28, Ms Hutchison-Thomas will be in the audience with her family at TSB Arena in Wellington as the 2018 WOW Award winners are announced.