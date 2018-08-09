Firefighters called in to save Lola the cat

A cat has had a lucky escape after it became wedged between a block wall and fence.

The Rolleston Volunteer Fire Brigade was called out to one of their more “trickier” rescues to free the animal.

The brigade was alerted at about 10am on Sunday morning by a property owner on Andesite Drive in Rolleston who heard the screaming of the cat.

Senior firefighter Cam Kenyon said it was trickier to rescue than normal, as most cats the fire brigade are called out to are normally up trees or power poles.

The fire brigade was required to wedge the fence away from the block wall with a crowbar to free the cat.

He said the cat, named Lola, was frightened and ran away to its owner’s house on Andesite Drive when it was freed.