Fendalton couple upset as suction station to block their park views

When Brenda and David Anderson built their Fendalton home two years ago in preparation for retirement, they were “delighted” with their park views.

But their delight was short-lived.

For the past six months, the couple has been battling the city council over a 4.5m tall suction tank which is to be installed in Jeffreys Park, over the fence of their Waiwetu St property.

“It was dreadful,” Mrs Anderson said.

“We’ve lived by the park for 48 years. Our daughter lives nearby, and that’s why we bought this place… our daughter and grandchildren will be just across the bridge.”

Mrs Anderson said the couple had planned on taking legal action, but they didn’t have any fight left in them.

“We couldn’t bear it anymore. We had a lawyer representing us, but it got too much… We just can’t keep going at our age, and probably they know that.”

“Unfortunately we just have to let it go and move on.”

Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board chairman Sam MacDonald said the council would work with residents to mitigate concerns about the tank, which will be constructed next to the original pump station.

“On the whole, it was a good outcome.”

“We listened to the concerns raised through the deputations, and one of the recommendations was that the staff would work with residents just to make sure the planting plan and everything around it is satisfactory.”