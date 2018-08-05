Fence to be built at dog park

A fence will be built at the Rolleston dog park so part of it can be closed off to the public at certain times.

The fence will separate off the area used by the Selwyn Dog Training Club.

The district council is behind the idea, which will take place at the Foster Park Dog Exercise Area on the corner of Springston, Rolleston and Goulds Rds.

District council major projects property manager John Reid said the fence is a result of complaints from people about training sessions being difficult to conduct when other dogs are running through the area.

“Public dog owners are also finding it hard to supervise their dogs without interrupting dog training,” he said.

The Selwyn Dog Training Club uses the park on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6.30-9pm, on Sundays from 10am-noon and on the occasional weekend for competitions.

Mr Reid said the exact size of the fence has not been decided, but design work should be completed in the next few weeks.

“The total area of the proposed fenced area will be less than half the dog park,” he said.

Although the district council is still waiting on final quotes for the fence, Mr Reid said it’s expected to cost about $5000-$7000.

“This cost has been budgeted for in the council forward budgets,” he said.

Mr Reid said the fence will be a permanent structure. However, it is described as “temporary” because it will have a number of large gates that will be left open, except when the club is running a training session.

“For the vast majority of the time, the whole park will continue to be available for use by the general public,” he said.

Rolleston resident Mark Melhuish and his dogs use the park twice daily. He said the district council’s decision to build a fence in the park was “a little bit ridiculous.”

“By cutting the park in half, you’re not actually able to run your dogs at a full speed across the park really,” he said. Mr Melhuish said with Rolleston’s growing population, the club should look at an alternative facility.

“You’re ruining a perfectly good park for the sake of a minority group,” he said.

However, Mr Reid said the district council supports the club’s activities in the park. “It was this club that originally advocated for the dog park, which it believed could be used by both the club and the general public,” he said.