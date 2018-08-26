Feedback sought on plans for rare wetland

Public feedback is being sought on the management of one of the largest freshwater wetland habitats remaining in the low plains of the district.

The Tārerekautuku Yarrs Lagoon is located near Lincoln in the Ararira/LII River sub-catchment of Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere.

District council open space and property planner Derek Hayes said the council and members of the Tārerekautuku Yarrs Lagoon Landcare Group are about to prepare a reserve management plan for the lagoon.

“The draft plan will become the guiding document for the future management of the reserve, and will be informed by the views of the community, Te Taumutu Rūnanga and key stakeholders,” he said.

“Community input into the process of preparing the draft plan is important. We want to hear views on how the reserve is used, managed and developed.”

The lagoon has important hydrological and ecological functions within the catchment.

“Although canopy vegetation cover is dominated by exotic willow trees, the reserve supports a range of native species, including populations of locally rare mānuka and baumea, and nationally-threatened swamp nettle. The reserve management plan will help ensure that this rare wetland is protected and accessible,” Mr Hayes said.

Public feedback closes on September 9.

The district council will review the feedback, identify any issues and undertake further investigation if required.

The draft plan is expected to be completed later this year.

The district council will call for submissions on the completed draft plan early next year.