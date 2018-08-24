Feedback changes Main North Rd plan

Public outcry has seen plans for upgrades on Main North Rd change.

Late last year the city council asked the public to give feedback on a package of proposed changes aimed at giving buses priority on Main North Rd and improving traffic flows.

Among the changes proposed were a new full-time bus lane running north from Harewood Rd to Grassmere St and new bus priority measures at the Main North and Sawyers Arms Rds intersection.

The proposed changes drew 197 submissions from the public.

Fifty-six of those submissions supported the bus priority proposal, while another 58 supported it but raised some concerns.

Seventy-three submissions did not support the bus priority measures.

The loss of on-street parking spaces to allow for bus priority was one of the main concerns raised by submitters.

Submitters also raised concerns about how the proposed changes would affect access to Grassmere St.

“The project team has considered all the feedback and is recommending some changes to the original proposal,” city council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis said

“The amended proposals will be presented to the Papanui-Innes Community Board at their next meeting on 24 August,’’ she said.

If the proposed changes are approved by the board and the city council, construction is expected to start towards the middle of next year.

The recommended changes include:

•Modifying the new traffic lights at the Grassmere St/Main North Rd intersection to allow the right turn into Grassmere St.

•An alteration to the traffic island on Main North Rd, near Winston Ave, so that drivers can still access the car park at the rear of No 12 Main North Rd.

•Providing extra signage at the Northlands Shopping Centre exit by the Halliwell Ave/Main North Rd intersection to remind drivers turning right from the centre to give way to traffic exiting Halliwell Ave.

• Providing additional coloured surfacing between the north-bound through traffic lane and left turn slip exit lane into Northlands Shopping Centre to highlight the presence of cyclists and buses.