Dunedin fault could trigger quake similar Christchurch’s

A fault zone running through Kaikorai Valley has been discovered as scientists work to discover whether an earthquake like the devastating Christchurch quake could happen in Dunedin.

The newly-named Kaikorai Fault has been deemed inactive or in a phase of inactivity, and a study of seismic activity in Dunedin concludes there is no change to hazard levels.

It runs northeast along Kaikorai Valley towards Ross Creek.

But the report from GNS Science, the University of Otago and others said it was important to bear in mind that while the likelihood of a rupture of Dunedin faults was low, it was “no lower than those of faults around Christchurch prior to 2010.”

In spite of that, city leaders say this week’s Dunedin emergency management planning was sufficient.

The study, released this week, said the Kaikorai Fault “most likely would rupture together with the Green Island Fault, located offshore.” In low to moderate seismic areas, such as the wider Dunedin area, active faults could be dormant for more than 100,000 years.

While the Akatore and Titri faults seemed to be in an active period, the Kaikorai Fault was either inactive or in a phase of inactivity.

Ruptures on faults in the wider Dunedin region could generate quakes of magnitude 7 or higher.

The study also found the

Titri Fault came closer to Dunedin city than previously thought.

Study leader Pilar Villamor said she did not think the findings would affect matters such as insurance for people living near the fault.

“I don’t think it should, because if you evaluate the Kaikorai Fault, it ruptures too seldom to be of high risk to the city.

