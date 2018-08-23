Women ‘drugged and sexually assaulted’ at city restaurant

Two women say they were drugged and sexually assaulted at a central city restaurant.

Police are waiting for forensic results and have spoken to “a number of people of interest,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson yesterday.

He said the two women had laid complaints with the police last month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anderson said the women had been socialising and drinking at Mama Hooch in Colombo St, prior to being “taken to another location.”

He would not disclose the location.

But The Star has learned that it was at a restaurant which had closed for the evening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anderson said the two women knew each other.

“Part of their complaint is that they were drugged,” he said.

He said the offending was “at the higher end of the scale.”

He wouldn’t be drawn on further details of the investigation, other than it was “ongoing.”

Said Detective Senior Sergeant Anderson: “Police want to hear from other women who believe something may have happened

to them of this nature when they had previously been at Mama Hooch or other licensed venues in the city.”

He said they could phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.