Developer asks council to clean up

The developer of a $20 million housing complex (above) in Riccarton wants more done to improve the appearance of the area.

The 26 townhouses are being built on the corner of Deans Ave and Ayr St, at the former site of the Heatherlea apartments.

Speaking to the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board last Tuesday, Hagley Mews developer Grigori Koulanov said the area is neglected and the footpaths adjacent to the buildings were dangerously narrow.

The Russian-born developer hoped the city council would address the issues before the first apartments opened in about 10 months.

“Ayr St was looking quite run down . . . you’ll see on the street that the kerbs are all dented, cobbles are missing,” Mr Koulanov said.

The first stage of the development included townhouses facing Hagley Park. He hoped the city council would take a “collaborative approach” with his development.

“We’re finalising the landscaping and the common areas so ideally, I think it’s a good time to address these things,” Mr Koulanov said.

“Some streets around Hagley Park are very pretty looking, other areas are quite let down and you want it looking better.”

He said the footpath between Deans Ave and Ayr St may pose a safety risk when residents move into the apartments.

“You’ve got cars turning to Kilmarnock St, so if two people meet on that pathway, one ends up very close to the road . . . and it doesn’t feel safe,” Mr Koulanov said. A city council spokeswoman said the footpath was 1.8m wide and consistent with most footpaths. But she said the footpath was covered by vegetation and it would be removed next month to allow for more walking space. There are no other maintenance works planned for the area in the current three year road and footpath resurfacing programme, she said.

The Hagley Mews development will be a series of two and three storey townhouses designed with classical architecture, paying homage to the English heritage of the city, Mr Koulanov said.