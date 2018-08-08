Darfield company wins top national annual quarry industry award

A Selwyn company has won a top award at a national annual quarry industry awards.

Southern Screenworks, based in Aylesbury near Darfield, won the Gold Award at the MIMICO Environment and Community Awards recently.

Judge and former parliamentary commissioner for the environment Dr Morgan Williams said the company overcame many challenges in constructing, operating and decommissioning a quarry at Ohinemama, near Waitangi.

It was to provide more than 100,000 cu m of materials to build the new $52 million wharf for the Chatham Islands.

“They were working 800km from mainland New Zealand and their success was highly dependent on community relations – given it was a single project quarry.”

After the wharf was completed, the Ohinemama quarry was fully restored to farmland.

The other Canterbury winner was Fulton Hogan for growing and saving endangered indigenous plants with multiple partners. It won a silver award.