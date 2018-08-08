‘Dangerous’ mall entrance finally being improved

Residents describe the Barrington shopping centre entrance as an intersection were you ‘take your life into your own hands.’

But after a battle which has lasted ‘some years’ the city council is finally asking for feedback on proposed changes to make the area safer.

Spreydon Neighbourhood Network chairwoman Sonya Hodder said the group had

tried time and time again to

spur action to improve the intersection.

“We are feeling really very grateful that the money has been set aside to do it,” she said.

The proposed changes included installing a wider footpath in front of the library, stopping motorists turning right out of the entrance onto Barrington St, extending a pedestrian refuge and creating a patterned footpath across the access to the shopping centre to highlight a pedestrian route.

In June a video survey concluded that about 115 pedestrians crossed the entranceway at the peak time between 4pm and 6pm.

Mrs Hodder lived on Barrington St and often visited the mall but said she avoided using the main entrance at all costs.

“I’ve seen so many near misses. I’ve even seen a cyclist who

has been knocked off his

bike.”

But she said some concerns raised by residents regarding narrow footpaths were the mall’s responsibility.

“The mall’s problem is that they’ve got very little room because they must provide so many parks to meet their resource consent requirements,”

“I won’t say who said, but somebody mentioned that they probably wouldn’t be allowed to have the mall there if they were applying now.”

City councillor for the Spreydon Ward Phil Clearwater said the biggest issue in moving forward was getting all involved parties to agree on solutions.

“I think the big thing is the mall management people being prepared to work with city council and the residents. I think it’s fair to say that they weren’t early on. But the current mall managers has been really co-operative and collaborative in working with different groups.”

But Barrington shopping centre manager Jill Kearns said she did not think she and her staff had caused any delays in the process.

“I don’t know why they would say that. We’ve worked with the city council every step of the way.”

She said the reason it had taken several years to come up with solutions was due to the bureaucratic system at the city council.

“It all has to go through a certain process.”

Consultation on the issue closes on August 22, and the project is due to start early

2019.