Dalziel: Crusaders will electrify the city

OPINION: It’s been a decade since Christchurch hosted the Super Rugby final, so the city will be buzzing on Saturday as the Crusaders play off against the Lions, the same two teams that contested the title last year.

From the minute the first notes of Vangelis’ Conquest of Paradise rings out across AMI Stadium, the atmosphere will be electric.

I don’t know how this particular piece of music was chosen to be the Crusaders’ theme, but it strikes right at the heart of Canterbury supporters, making us feel proud.

I had a look at their website when I was at the semi-final on Saturday night, as I wanted to share their sense of determination with some of our Wellington visitors.

“An understated ruthless pursuit of excellence. Leaving nothing to chance, by attention to detail, courage under fire, innovation and risk taking, all in red and black!”

That really says it all, capturing the essence of the Canterbury spirit.

We often forget that the Crusaders came last in the first Super Rugby competition back in 1996, and from that time, they’ve built themselves into a winning team, with eight titles to their credit.

There is a ‘never give up’ attitude in their story that has stood them in good stead.

I know a lot of schoolchildren have entered the spirit of the ‘red and black’ as have many shop owners, who have decorated their windows in the spirit of the occasion.

I’m sure the team will do us proud. Go the Crusaders.

