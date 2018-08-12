Dagg’s namesake gets first win on track

It wasn’t just witnessing his teammates win the Crusader’s ninth Super Rugby title on Saturday which would have had Israel Dagg celebrating last week.

On Friday night at Addington Raceway three-year-old Mark Jones trained pacer Izzy Dagg – part-owned by his namesake and his wife Daisy – claimed its first win.

Izzy Dagg isn’t the first horse named after an All Black he’s worked with having trained Saveapatrol (Julian Savea) and Zacspatrol (Zac Guildford). The latest of his horses to take an All Black influence in Barrett.

“We always ask them if it’s okay to name it after them,” said Jones.

“The good thing with Barrett is there’s three to pick from so we can name it after anyone.”

Watching his teammates win the Crusaders’ ninth Super Rugby title on Saturday wasn’t the only reason Israel Dagg was celebrating last week.

On Friday night at Addington Raceway, the Mark Jones-trained 3yo pacer, Izzy Dagg, claimed its first win. The horse is part-owned by

its namesake and his wife Daisy.

Izzy Dagg isn’t the first horse named after an All Black that Jones has worked with, having also trained Saveapatrol (Julian Savea) and Zacspatrol (Zac Guildford).

The latest of Jones’ horses to take an All Blacks influenced name is Barrett.

“We always ask them if it’s okay to name it after them,” said Jones.

“The good thing with

Barrett is there’s three to pick from so we can name it after anyone.”

Having struck up a friendship with Dagg in recent years, the pair had talked about finding the right horse to take Dagg’s name.

“I’ve waited for the right horse to name after him. We thought if it was a good enough to have that name, it should be good enough for him to take a share in it,” said Jones.

“He always showed a bit of talent early on, so we knew he’d be good enough to at least win a few races.”

Driven by Sam Ottley, the colt showed he has a future with a long, sustained run from last in the field at the 800m mark to win the 2000m race on Friday.

With Izzy Dagg showing talent and his namesake entering the later years of his rugby career, who knows, maybe one day the pair could team up for victory.

“He [Dagg] pops out and has the odd drive on a horse when he gets the chance.”