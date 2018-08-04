Convicted killer back in jail for Rolleston crash

A convicted killer who crashed through the Rolleston dog park fence after a high speed chase has been jailed for 15 months.

John Oliver Jamieson, 31, was sentenced on Thursday in the Christchurch District Court on driving charges and unlawful possession of a .22 rifle and ammunition found in the car at the end of the June 2 incident.

Jamieson was jailed in 2009 for nine years for manslaughter for the death of Wayne Kerry Bray, who was kicked to death in a group street assault in Timaru the previous year.

He was also found guilty last year of threatening to chop his wife’s head off during an argument over the telephone.

On Thursday, his lawyer Paul Johnson said Jamieson had written an “insightful” letter of apology and accepted that methamphetamine was the issue for his rehabilitation. He had already contacted Odyssey House about the possibility of a rehabilitation placement there.

But Judge Brian Callaghan said the Court of Appeal had said that the courts should impose sentences that showed society’s condemnation on those who had firearms unlawfully.

Judge Callaghan said Jamieson had been gravely affected by the death of his mother last year and his behaviour had changed when he started using methamphetamine again.

The court heard on June 2 Jamieson drove on State Highway 1 towards Burnham, at 180km/h while overtaking other cars in a passing lane.

Police followed him with their sirens and lights on, but he crossed the double yellow lines into the south-bound lane to overtake other north-bound cars.

He remained on the wrong side of the road until the end of the passing lane, still travelling at high speed.

He turned too fast into Tennyson St, Rolleston, and went off the road, across the grass area of the BP service station, and narrowly missed the KFC sign, before going back on the road.

At the junction with Lowes Rd he went onto the wrong side of the road again, around a roundabout the wrong way, hit another car causing minor damage, before leaving the road and crashing into a dog park fence.

Police found a firearm in his car and charged him with driving dangerously, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, driving recklessly, driving carelessly, and unlawful possession of a pistol – a sawn off .22 rifle.

Jamieson pleaded guilty on July 9 to charges of driving dangerously, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, driving recklessly, driving carelessly, and unlawful possession of the rifle.

Judge Callaghan also imposed 18 months’ disqualification from driving on top of his current term – he won’t get his licence back until May 2020.

The judge also ordered him to pay $1035 reparations to the Selwyn District Council for

the damage he did to the dog park.