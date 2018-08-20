City councillor to go head to head with Crusaders assistant coach

For the next few weeks, city councillor Mike Davidson will don boxing gloves as he prepares for the fight of his life.

Davidson has put his hand up for the OneStaff Fight for Christchurch. His opponent? Crusaders assistant coach Brad Mooar.

“I don’t think I’m going to be the crowd favourite, but I guess it’s about time the Crusaders had a loss,” Davidson said.

With no boxing experience to speak of, Davidson will square up against Mooar in an effort to raise money for his chosen charity Cure Kids.

“It’s called Fight for Christchurch, but for me, it’s fighting for the kids. That’s the real motivator for me.”

He said he was trying not to think too much about the big fight on November 3, focusing instead on honing his skills.

“I’m not a boxer so I don’t know what it’s like to take a punch, but I guess I’ll find out very shortly,” he said.

Davidson recently met with Mooar so each could size up their opponent.

“I met him the other week and he’s a lot taller than me.”

“I’m going to give it my all, and hopefully if there’s anyone with their butt on the canvas it’s going to be him, not me.”

Mooar like Davidson doesn’t have any boxing experience and thought the playing field would be level. “It seems like we’re pretty evenly matched. He’s a fit guy, he’s going to have a better fitness base than me I think,” he said. “I don’t know if my rugby experience gives me an upper hand, but I think it will be useful. You can have a battle plan but it tends to work until the first shot is fired.”

Mooar chose Conductive Education Canterbury as his charity to support and had a chance to visit the children at the centre last week.

“There are people with some massive challenges in there, and the teachers and teacher aides are leading a superb schooling system and growth environment for those children and their families.”

“It feels right to me to be supporting a charity that is helping kids find their spark.”

•The OneStaff Fight for Christchurch takes place on November 3 at Horncastle Arena.