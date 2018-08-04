Christchurch couple win epic race down the Yukon River

Christchurch couple Ian Huntsman and Wendy Riach have won the world’s longest canoe race which straddles Canada and Alaska.

Huntsman, 51, an engineer, and Riach, 52, a policewoman, took six days, 14hr and 55min to paddle 1600km (1000 miles) along the Yukon River, finishing at Dalton Highway Bridge in Alaska

They arrive back in Christchurch today.

It’s the second time Huntsman and Riach have won the race. In 2014 they recorded the second ever fastest time in the history of the race.

The couple sent texts to

Ian’s father Alan Huntsman

after the win, saying they were “very tired” but in good condition.

The race was tough this year with lower river levels, strong winds and at one point smoke from forest fires severely affected visibility for several hours, they said.

Competitors paddle for 18 hours a day, resting between 11pm and 5am.

They carry all their food and equipment with them in the canoe, setting up camp beside the river.