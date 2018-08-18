Centurion Carrodus excels at Selwyn Utd

Selwyn United midfielder Jamie Carrodus has experienced every emotional high and low throughout his 100 games for the premier team.

The 27-year-old has shared in the joy of last year’s Mainland Premier League promotion as well as the frustration of a 2018 campaign which has seen them fighting for their top-flight survival.

However, the club’s first centurion would not change any of it.

“When I first came here six years ago we were near the bottom of the division below where w are now so to see the improvement and be part of it has been pleasing.

“When we won promotion last year, it was a Tuesday night game and we had 300 too 400 people watching,” he said. “It was a great atmosphere and a big night with not many of us making it to work the next day.”

The Scotsman moved to Rolleston six years ago with the prospect of building work following the Christchurch Earthquakes.

He has since gone on to become a qualified refrigeration engineer and said he now calls Christchurch home and Selwyn United his club.

“I used to play for Stewarton Annick, a village club just outside of Glasgow but I’ve really enjoyed my time with Selwyn United.”

Carrodus had been the teams penalty taker in the early part of the season, but admitted his attacking instincts had been tempered somewhat in the MPL.

“I was taking penalties and got three or four until I missed one and then someone else got a go,” he said.

“The team still gives me a lot of stick about it but to me, the keeper made a good save and sometimes that will happen.

“We’ve always been a team that can score goals but we also concede too many.

“I like to get forward when I can but the MPL has been a step up this year, especially for the younger guys and we haven’t always been going forward as much as we would have liked.”

A 5-2 win over Universities in their previous game had gone a long way to ensuring Carrodus and his teammates will be playing MPL football once again in 2019.