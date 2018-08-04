Case pushing Canterbury claims with Netherlands stint

Old Boys Collegians batsman Jeff Case is racking up the runs during a New Zealand winter in the Netherlands.

The 27-year-old cricketer decided a winter abroad would help keep him in form so he can continue to push his claim for more game time with Canterbury this summer.

Case played two Plunket Shield four-day games last season with a top score of 90 against Otago while batting at No 4 in April.

Case is currently in Haarlem, 15min drive from Amsterdam, where he plays for Haarlemsche.

He has averaged 73 with one century (101) and four scores in the 90s.

He initially wanted to play in England but tighter visa restrictions had meant a plan B was needed.

He said the standard of play was decent and he was using the time to work on his mental approach at the crease. “Most clubs have a few pro-players and decent club players,” he said.

“The biggest challenge the sport is facing over here is that it isn’t on TV and there’s nothing in schools.”

“It’s still important for me to build confidence, construct an innings and work on different shots

when I’m in different scenarios.”

Case first played senior cricket at 15 for Harewood in the suburban competition. He said the experience made him aware of what to expect against men’s teams at a young age.

Case said his main goals were to continue enjoying his cricket while pushing for more games for Canterbury when he returns in the spring for the new season.