Cancer Society’s Selwyn Centre officially opened

The Cancer Society of New Zealand Canterbury-West Coast Division has opened a centre in Rolleston.

The centre is located on 6B Kidman St and offers support, information and advice to those affected by cancer.

Chief executive Elizabeth Chesterman said its “volunteer-led cancer support groups are well established throughout Selwyn and the centre will be an additional resource for them and, most importantly, for many others trying to cope with cancer.”

Centre co-ordinator Jackie Claridge has been heartened by the response the new centre has received. “People are thrilled that Cancer Society now has a base in Selwyn,” she said.

“Schools have been really keen to work with us and show their support, as have other community organisations.”

Mrs Claridge said volunteers are the life-force of the organisation and one of the valuable ways people can contribute is through the volunteer driving service which supports people accessing treatment in Christchurch.

With Daffodil Day on August 31, the Cancer Society is encouraging people to give generously.